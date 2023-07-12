Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 122,683 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,683 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of United Airlines worth $16,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,233 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

