Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 167,214 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,214 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Pinterest worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,023 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.