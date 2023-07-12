Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 181,304 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 309.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,304 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Edison International worth $16,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.70%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

