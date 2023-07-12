Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 22,013 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of PBF Energy worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.10%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.