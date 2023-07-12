Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

