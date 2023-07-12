Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 110,084 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 331.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,084 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Shares of SPG opened at $123.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

