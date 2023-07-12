Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 143,857 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1,538.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,857 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.81. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $140.72.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.58.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

