Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 6,429 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,389 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

NYSE:LVS opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

