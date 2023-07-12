Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,261 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,069 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Wynn Resorts worth $18,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $561,659,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,123,000 after purchasing an additional 71,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $52.74 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.