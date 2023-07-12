Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 24,026 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $137.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

