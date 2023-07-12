Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of ONEOK worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OKE opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

