Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 54,287 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of PAC stock opened at $184.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.54. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $200.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $2.1661 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.