Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,044 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.59% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.36. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 146.48%. The firm had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

