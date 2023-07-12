Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE COF opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

