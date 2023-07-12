Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $14.20 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.31.

ALL opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

