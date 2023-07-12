Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $14.40 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

