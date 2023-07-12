Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $14.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,425,000.

BSV stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

