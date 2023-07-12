Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $15.08 Million Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,944,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,443 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.71% of Tricon Residential worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,242,000 after buying an additional 254,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,517,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

TCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

TCN opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $188.51 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

