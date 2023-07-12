Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $15.59 Million Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 217,207 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Huntsman worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of HUN opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

