Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $16.01 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of AES worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AES by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in AES by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

