Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $16.66 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.