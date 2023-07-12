Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $17.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of Chemours worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Activity at Chemours

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemours Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CC opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.