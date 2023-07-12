Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $17.50 Million Stock Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 3.97% of North American Construction Group worth $17,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in North American Construction Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 833,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 349,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

NYSE NOA opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $495.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.89 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 25.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

