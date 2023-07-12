Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 58,445 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Texas Roadhouse worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.38 and a 1-year high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.