Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $14.59 Million in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 803,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,585,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Stellantis by 484.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE:STLA opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.