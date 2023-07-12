Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $16.51 Million in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 363,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,512,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Qiagen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 55.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,886,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,783,000 after buying an additional 1,034,406 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Qiagen by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 56.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

QGEN opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

