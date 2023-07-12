Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,841 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $168,438,000 after buying an additional 487,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $116.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.32.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

