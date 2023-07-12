Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 119,743 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,743 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $245,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.41.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.