Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 144,756 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,447 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 144,756 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $20,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.