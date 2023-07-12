Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 265 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day moving average is $180.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

