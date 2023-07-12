Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of PDC Energy worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

PDC Energy stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,383,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $1,330,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Mizuho downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

