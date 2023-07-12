Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,044 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Ryanair worth $16,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,776,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.37. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $111.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.