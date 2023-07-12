Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 14,177 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,177 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.19% of NRG Energy worth $14,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

