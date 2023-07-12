Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,785 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $380.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $496.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

