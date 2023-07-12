Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 8,686 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

