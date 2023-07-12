Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $17.62 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,154,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of CNH Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,843,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,381,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,801,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of CNHI opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

