Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $17.67 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,587,855. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $188.99 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

