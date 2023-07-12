Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

