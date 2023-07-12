MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $789.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.47.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

