McAdam LLC Purchases 6,111 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McAdam LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2,151.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 19.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 125,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.77.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

