McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.