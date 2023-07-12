MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.64

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $6.54. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 13,653 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

