Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $137.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.62. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.42.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

