Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.17. Minco Silver shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

Minco Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project. Minco Silver Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

