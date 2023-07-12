MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $414.27

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.27 ($5.33) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.89). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 385 ($4.95), with a volume of 52,002 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 470 ($6.05) to GBX 518 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £225.29 million, a PE ratio of 804.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 411.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 414.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.68.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

