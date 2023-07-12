Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.