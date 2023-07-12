Montecito Bank & Trust Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after buying an additional 2,888,007 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $292,647,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

