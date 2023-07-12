Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $313.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.26.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

