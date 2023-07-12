Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 156 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.88 and a 200 day moving average of $164.20. The stock has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.