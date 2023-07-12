Mortice (LON:MORT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64.
Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.
